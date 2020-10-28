MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), are asking for the public's assistance in locating Steve Lamarre, a 29-year-old man who is wanted on several charges.

Lamarre may be in Joliette, St-Lin-Laurentides or Montreal and is wanted for uttering threats, harassment and breach of conditions.

He is 6'2" with a shaved head and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Lamarre is asked to call 911 or or the SQ's info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264.

Citizens are reminded not to attempt to intervene directly with Lamarre.