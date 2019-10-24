MONTREAL -- A group of Quebec physicians has issued a series of warnings about the consumption of energy drinks when it comes to sports.

As part of its 11 total proposed recommendations, the Association québécoise des médecins du sport et de l'exercice (AQMSE) says it does not recommend consuming energy drinks before, during or after any sporting activity.

AQMSE says it also suggests reducing the maximum amount of caffeine permitted in a single serving to 80 mg.

In addition, it demands that energy drinks considered "natural health products" properly identify how much caffeine is in each beverage.

The organization recommends that energy drinks be clearly labelled and sold separately from sports drinks and soft drinks, and that people under the age of 16 be prohibited from buying them.

The AQMSE’s previous recommendation, in 2010, stated the minimum age should be 14 years old.

The association’s doctors also denounced the practice of combining energy drinks with alcohol.

AQMSE has expressed its concerns about the regulation of energy drinks in the past, saying many side-effects, both mild and severe, occur when they are combined with physical activity, alcohol, or both.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.