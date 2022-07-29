Quebec officials to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations drop by 46

Quebec's public health director is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province early Friday afternoon.

Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to speak at 1 p.m. from Montreal.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec COVID-19 update

Quebec reported 1,460 new COVID-19 infections Friday and 16 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are on the decline, with 2,176 total, including 738 due to COVID-19 -- for a decrease of 46 compared to the previous day. There were 180 new entries and 226 new discharges.

Sixty-eight people are in intensive care, including 31 due to COVID-19, a decrease of one.



In addition, a total of 6,334 health-care workers are off the job right now for reasons related to COVID-19.

Another 9,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 20,317,537 doses given to Quebecers.

HESITATION AMONG PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN

As of Monday, parents of children aged six months to four years old can book an appointment to have their child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Canada recently approved Moderna's Spikevax vaccine for young children and Quebec received its first shipment of over 70,000 doses this week.

The six-month to four-year age group represents approximately 400,000 Quebec children.

However, a July 8 to 20 survey released by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) on Tuesday indicates only 41 per cent of parents of children aged four years or younger intend to have them inoculated.

Of the respondents, 40 per cent of parents said they did not plan to vaccinate and 19 per cent reported that their decision had not yet been made up.

The main reason parents gave was, at 23 per cent, that they did not see the need for it because they consider the health risks of COVID-19 to be low for their child.

Of the remainder, 20 per cent said they were concerned about possible side effects and 17 per cent said they did not believe the coronavirus vaccines were effective.





-- with files from The Canadian Press