Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ

With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalizations, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Dr. Gaston De Serres, an epidemiologist practitioner at the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), made it official to several media outlets on Wednesday, the same day Quebec recorded 47 more hospitalizations and a daily increase of more than 3,000 people testing positive.

The declaration was expected as experts have been saying for days that the province was in the midst of the latest wave amid a surge of cases and hospitalizations, as well as a rising positivity rate, driven by the highly contagious BA.2 variant.

Though the daily increase in cases is of some concern — since the number is likely much higher given the fact PCR testing in the province has been restricted to certain priority groups of people since January 2022 — public health experts say not to be alarmist. With high vaccination rates among most age groups and several cases of prior infection in the last few months, they said Quebec should be able to handle the latest wave.

The provincial health-care research institute, Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS), said Wednesday that hospitalizations are up by 18 per cent from last week after 527 people were admitted to hospital due to the virus, compared to 447 from the week before.

This is a developing story. More to come.