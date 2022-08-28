Quebec Oct. 3 election campaign is officially launched
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and party leaders have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
Outgoing Quebec Premier Francois Legault left a meeting with Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon this morning, during which the representative of the Crown dissolved the legislature and declared the general election.
Polls suggest Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec holds a commanding lead, and the party is widely expected to win a second majority.
Legault told reporters today he's taking nothing for granted and that his team has to earn the trust of voters every day.
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is set to speak with reporters later this morning, followed by a news conference with Legault.
Before the dissolution of the legislature, Legault's party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Quebec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Quebecois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 28, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
LIVE COVERAGE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec Oct. 3 election campaign is officially launched
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30
Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya's capital Sunday, a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli's monthslong stretch of relative calm.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead following collision in Innisfil, just south of Barrie
Barrie police are investigating a fatal collision on McKay Road that killed six people early Sunday morning.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
-
Ontario's population could grow by more than six million over the next two decades. Will we have the infrastructure to accommodate the boom?
Ontario’s population could increase by as much as six million over the next two decades and some experts are warning that governments need to start “playing catch up” on building out the necessary infrastructure to accommodate that sort of influx before it is too late.
Atlantic
-
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Halifax pop-up shops celebrate Black-owned businesses
Eight vendors gathered in Halifax on Saturday for a pop-up shop showcasing local Black-owned businesses, organized by the Black Business Initiative and Develop Nova Scotia.
London
-
Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than 400 people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
-
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Northern Ontario
-
OUTLoud helping youth prepare for back to school with free haircuts
Local hairdressers are donating their time Sunday to help North Bay youth head back to school in style and with confidence.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Calgary
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
Motocross riders head to Badlands for Day 2 of Red Bull Outliers
More than 500 meters of track were installed at Olympic Plaza Friday, helping turn downtown Calgary into a motocross track.
-
Alberta premier, energy minister travelling to promote trade, energy industry
Alberta's premier and energy minister are travelling on separate trade missions to South Korea and Norway to push oil and the province's interest in developing hydrogen and atomic energy.
Kitchener
-
One person taken to hospital after fire at Waterloo townhouse
One person has been transported to hospital after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Saturday.
-
16-year-old killed in Palmerston crash
A 16-year-old from Harriston is dead after a crash in Palmerston Friday night.
-
Here are the COVID-19 policies at local universities and colleges
With just over a week until classes resume, differing COVID-19 policies are in place at universities and colleges across southwestern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
-
B.C. emergency room closing overnight through Sept. 2 as 'limited nursing availability' continues
The last time the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater, B.C., stayed open overnight was Aug. 10.
-
Stranger attacks man with machete in Chilliwack, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating after a stranger sliced a 37-year-old man's head with a machete Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Redblacks down Elks 25-18 to post second win of season
Caleb Evans scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns as the Ottawa Redblacks put together their strongest showing of the season in a 25-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
'Giving them childhood back': Charity offers displaced Ukrainian youth fun and friends
After escaping war, displaced Ukrainian youth living in Edmonton got an opportunity to spend time as teenagers again.
Windsor
-
Windsor dog owner opens email address, asks public for tips on Lemmy's whereabouts
A Windsor, Ont. man who has been entangled in a years-long legal battle with his former dog walker has opened an email address that the public can use to forward him information on the whereabouts of his Newfoundland dog named Lemmy.
-
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
-
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Regina
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescued
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Alberta father searching for stem cell donor for his toddler arrives in Ottawa
An Alberta father is on an agonizing cross-Canada search to find a rare bone marrow match to save his toddler's life. Jacob Marfo's journey arrived in Ottawa on a mission to bring hope to Ezra.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade
Pride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade. It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Three people hospitalized following pool chemical exposure at east-end hotel
Ottawa paramedics say three people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate symptoms following exposure to pool chemicals at a hotel in Ottawa's east end.
Saskatoon
-
'I had tears in my eyes': Ukrainian Day in the Park provides the chance for newcomers to connect
"Today is a celebration of Ukrainian Culture,” said Olga Bondarenko Secretary, Ukraine Day in the Park organization committee. “We do have quite a few newcomers who came here in the month of March, April May and still arriving.”
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
'Moe money' could add to inflation woes, but depends on how it's spent: economists
'Moe money' could add to inflation woes in Saskatchewan, but it comes down to how people spend it, some economists say.