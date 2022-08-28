Quebec Oct. 3 election campaign is officially launched

Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and party leaders have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.

Outgoing Quebec Premier Francois Legault left a meeting with Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon this morning, during which the representative of the Crown dissolved the legislature and declared the general election.

Polls suggest Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec holds a commanding lead, and the party is widely expected to win a second majority.

Legault told reporters today he's taking nothing for granted and that his team has to earn the trust of voters every day.

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) campaign bus and the party leader Dominique Anglade. (Sam Pouliot/CTV News)

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is set to speak with reporters later this morning, followed by a news conference with Legault.

Before the dissolution of the legislature, Legault's party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Quebec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Quebecois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.

Quebec Solidaire sign on Rene-Levesque Blvd. in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)