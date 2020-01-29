MONTREAL -- The Legault government has chosen Charles Émond to succeed Michael Sabia as president and CEO of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ).

Émond, 47, was hired in February 2019 as executive vice-president of private equity and strategic planning for Quebec.

Émond's appointment is expected to be ratified by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Sabia, 66, announced in November that he is leaving his job at the CDPQ at the beginning of February after almost 11 years at the helm of the institutional investor.

He will join the University of Toronto as director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Émond spent 18 years at Scotiabank, where he notably held the position of global head of investment banking and capital markets as well as head of Canadian corporate banking at Scotia Capital.

Under Sabia's leadership, the Caisse says it delivered returns of 9.9 per cent over 10 years, while its assets almost tripled, reaching $326.7 billion.