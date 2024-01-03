Quebec minister to meet with Montreal soup kitchen that says it may have to stop feeding homeless

Quebec's minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, is expected to meet with a Montreal soup kitchen Wednesday as staff say it may have to stop feeding the homeless after almost 150 years in service.

This comes after Accueil Bonneau said it can no longer afford to serve people on weekends.

The organization's general director, Fiona Crossling, says if stable provincial government funding cannot be secured, Accueil Bonneau will have to stop serving meals altogether as soon as next month.

The province gave the organization emergency funding to keep it running through January, but Crossling says Accueil Bonneau has run a deficit for the past three years and needs more help to continue offering food.

Crossling says the organization gives hot meals to roughly 400 people each month in Old Montreal.

There are roughly 5,000 homeless people in Montreal on any given night.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 3, 2024.