Quebec minister to meet with Montreal soup kitchen that says it may have to stop feeding homeless
Quebec's minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, is expected to meet with a Montreal soup kitchen Wednesday as staff say it may have to stop feeding the homeless after almost 150 years in service.
This comes after Accueil Bonneau said it can no longer afford to serve people on weekends.
The organization's general director, Fiona Crossling, says if stable provincial government funding cannot be secured, Accueil Bonneau will have to stop serving meals altogether as soon as next month.
The province gave the organization emergency funding to keep it running through January, but Crossling says Accueil Bonneau has run a deficit for the past three years and needs more help to continue offering food.
Crossling says the organization gives hot meals to roughly 400 people each month in Old Montreal.
There are roughly 5,000 homeless people in Montreal on any given night.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 3, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Iran says at least 25 people killed, 40 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 25 people and wounded 40 others, state-run media in Iran reported Wednesday.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
Investigators focus on air traffic communication after a fatal Tokyo runway crash
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
DEVELOPING Fighting rages in southern Gaza and fears grow the war may spread in the region
Heavy fighting raged in central and southern Gaza on Wednesday as fears mounted of a regional escalation following a strike in Beirut that killed one of the top Hamas leaders.
Dennis Edney, lawyer for former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr, dead at 77
Dennis Edney, a lawyer who played a critical role in the release of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, has died at 77.
Toronto
-
Here is what may be in store for Toronto's housing market in 2024
Skyrocketing borrowing costs coupled with economic uncertainty left many potential homebuyers in the GTA sitting on the sidelines in 2023. But sluggish Toronto home sales may not be the story for 2024 if the Bank of Canada follows through with expected interest rate cuts this year, industry analysts say.
-
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
-
One person hospitalized following armed pharmacy robbery in Oakville
One person has been taken to a hospital in Hamilton following an armed robbery in Oakville on Tuesday evening.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
London
-
OPP officer cleared after man injured during collision between police cruiser, stolen ATV
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded their investigation after a man was seriously injured during a collision between a police cruiser and ATV on Saugeen First Nation in September 2023.
-
'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401
It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
-
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash shuts down highway near Beiseker, Alta.
RCMP, along with emergency crews, are at the scene of a crash north of Calgary that's killed at least one person.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Power out for over 2,000 homes in Kitchener, Wellesley Township
Two outages in Kitchener and Wellesley Township have left over 2,000 homes without power Wednesday morning.n
-
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities are being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
Vancouver
-
More Abbotsford businesses report extortion letters amid cross-Canada investigations
In the six weeks since Abbotsford police first revealed local business owners have been blackmailed with extortion letters, more have come forward as a growing number of police agencies across the country investigate the disturbing trend, CTV News has learned.
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
-
As Vancouver rings in another New Year without fireworks, some suggest alternative light shows
Crowds gathered in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on New Year's Eve even though no fireworks lit up the sky when the clock struck midnight.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
-
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Windsor
-
Early morning call for Windsor fre
The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.
-
Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament to kick off on Friday
Female hockey players from across the province and over the border are getting ready to hit the ice as the WFCU Centre prepares to host the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament later this week.
-
Windsor 'closer' to resolution with bridge company and its derelict homes
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is hopeful the city won’t need to use the new vacant home tax to see west end improvements.
Regina
-
Regina traffic stops for burned-out lights lead to sexual assault arrest, drug seizure
What started as separate stops for burned-out tail lights led to arrests for drug trafficking and sexual assault.
-
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
-
'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel
A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Ann-Sophie Bettez got the game winning goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
-
Snow and cold temperatures on the way for Ottawa
There is some good news in the forecast for winter enthusiasts this week, with the first flakes of snow in 2024 expected today before cold temperatures move in.
-
O-Train service resumes after pieces of concrete chip off main slab at St-Laurent Station
The pieces of concreate found along the light-rail transit track inside the St-Laurent Station tunnel chipped off the main slab of concrete, forcing OC Transpo to shutdown service on the eastern section of the LRT station for seven hours, according to the city.
Saskatoon
-
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
-
'There are hazards': Sask. lake village warning ice fishers of potential dangers
The Resort Village of Candle Lake is warning ice fishers to be cautious after a pressure ridge formed on Deep Bay on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon residents urged to use caution around the Costco Coyote
Wildlife experts say the mild weather is keeping coyotes around, and they’re reminding people to be careful.