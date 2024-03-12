Quebec measles cases reach 18 as health officials urge vaccination

Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 18 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) sent messages to parents about the state of the disease, including vaccination information, symptoms, how it spreads and how to book an appointment for vaccination.

"The school board is working with the local CIUSSS to set up vaccination clinics at different schools with a priority on elementary schools," said LBPSB spokesperson Darren Becker, who added that lists of clinics will be available soon.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) also sent a letter to parents "strongly" recommending that those who are not protected get vaccinated "as quickly as possible."

"If a case of measles occurs in a school, anyone who is not protected, children and adults, will be excluded from the setting and will have to isolate at home," the letter reads. "They may return to school upon presentation of valid proof of vaccination or after a period of 14 days from the identification of the case, with the possibility of extending this withdrawal by additional 14-day periods if further cases are detected."

The Centre de services scolaire de Montreal (CSSDM) sent a similar message to parents saying Quebec is at risk of an increase in cases for several months.

"If you are a parent, check your child's vaccination records to find out if he or she is protected," the message reads. "Measles vaccines may have different names. Anyone born after 1970 who has never been vaccinated against measles or who has never had the disease should be vaccinated."