Quebec man who allegedly threatened Legault, Trudeau facing weapons charge
A Quebec man who allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault is facing a weapons charge.
Germain Lemay, 30, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after being shot by provincial police early Wednesday morning at a home in Scotstown, a city about 200 kilometres east of Montreal in the Eastern Townships. The shooting triggered an investigation by Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI. Montreal police are also conducting a parallel investigation into the shooting.
A Montreal police spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that a suspect was arrested Wednesday "since he possibly made threats toward the Premier of Quebec and the Prime Minister of Canada."
Lemay has not been charged with making any threats in relation to Wednesday’s incident, according to court records. The deputy chief prosecutor for criminal and penal prosecutions, Claude Robitaille, was not able to say on Thursday whether a charge of threats would eventually be added to Lemay's case, Noovo Info reported.
Legault's office said in a statement that it is aware of the situation and that all threats against elected officials are unacceptable and should be denounced.
Lemay appeared via videoconference late Wednesday night and was remanded into custody after the Crown objected to his release. He remains in hospital in stable condition to be treated for his gunshot injuries.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.
The BEI, or Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, said a tactical team with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) showed up at the man's house around 5 a.m. Wednesday. An officer saw the accused through a window with a firearm, which he allegedly pointed at the police when they entered the home.
An SQ officer fired his gun and struck the man. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital.
The BEI investigates all incidents in Quebec in which a civilian is seriously injured, killed or shot by police on duty.
At the national assembly on Thursday, MNAs denounced the phenomenon of threats made against elected officials.
During a press scrum, Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Pascal Bérubé revealed that he and his wife had received death threats in recent years. He said he filed two complaints, adding that we are living in a "dangerous world."
Liberal MNA Madwa-Nika Cadet said the climate has deteriorated and that she often gets angry emails.
With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press
