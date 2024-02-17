Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood.
"The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday.
The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 when she was 17, resulting in her becoming pregnant and giving birth in 2020.
Her assailant was arrested and later received a 63-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to several charges.
After a judge ordered a DNA paternity test against her will in 2022 that showed a genetic match, the child's mother went to court to obtain a declaration that the man not be recognized as the father.
A media report on the case prompted the Quebec government to table legislation permitting a mother who is the victim of sexual assault to refuse parental rights to her assailant, or to have them revoked. That law came into effect last June.
In his decision, Lachance wrote that it's not in the best interest of the child to allow the man to seek parental recognition given his violent actions, his criminal history, and what his parole reports have deemed a high risk to reoffend.
The judge said granting paternity to the man would force the mother to have contact with him in order to arrange visitation or make decisions requiring parental authority, which he said would be "unbearable."
The man withdrew his paternity claim in November, which the judge deemed a "strategic attempt" to leave the door open for future claims.
"We cannot condone nor tolerate that the assailant uses a procedural technique to escape an unfavourable result in the hopes of being able to take it up again later," he wrote, adding that the possibility of a future claim had left mother and child with a "sword of Damocles" hanging over their heads.
He ruled that the man could never "at his own initiative" seek to be recognized as the father, although he said it would be possible for the child to make the request when older.
The woman's lawyer, Jean-Maxim LeBrun, said his client is happy with the decision, which will allow her to turn the page.
"A lot of her life projects were on standby waiting for this, and I think this is going give her the ability to really start the next chapter in her life, and I think she's thrilled about that," he said in a phone interview.
He said the decision also provides an important precedent in upholding the new Quebec legislation, and sends an important signal that courts are taking sexual assault seriously.
"The ordeal of getting through the hearings and the process is difficult enough that if the message the legislators can send to these victims is that the legal system is here to help you .... I think that's a very strong message for these women," he said. He noted that at one point in the proceedings, his client had to face her assailant, who had been granted parole, in court.
The lawyer listed on the court documents as representing the man did not immediately respond to a question about whether he intends to appeal the decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Dakota Johnson is not watching her movie 'Madame Web' as a form of 'self care'
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daylight shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the same North York neighbourhood where a teenager was seriously injured in another shooting less than 24 hours ago.
-
Ontario man charged with uttering death threats against protesters outside Toronto hospital: police
Toronto police have charged an Ontario man who allegedly threatened to harm protesters outside of a downtown hospital earlier this week.
-
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Atlantic
-
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
-
New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system
Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.
-
Juno excitement ramps up with sign unveiling
The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.
London
-
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
-
Suspect identified after alleged stabbing leaves victim with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The suspect, a 54-year-old St. Thomas man, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection
The upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection will fill the vacancy left by former MPP Monte McNaughton.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Calgary
-
Calgary protesters believe democracy is under attack in Senegal
Senegal is considered one of Africa's most stable nations - but president Macky Sall’s decision to delay the election is creating unrest and that's worrying members of Calgary's Senegalese community.
-
U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship
Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
Vancouver
-
Demonstrators burn Indian flag at Vancouver consulate months after murder
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
-
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Silver Skate 2024 brings winter wonder to new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival looked a little different this year.
Windsor
-
Town of Essex hosts 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships for the first time
Dozens of competitors spent the weekend rescuing "victims" in mock scenarios during the 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships in Essex, Ont.
-
42-year-old woman arrested after police seize weapon and drugs
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after police seized thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, along with a weapon, from a home in Windsor's Remington Park neighbourhood.
-
Alerts for minor flooding, gale, freezing spray issued for Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent
Canada's weather authority is warning of freezing spray and high winds around the western coast of Lake Erie — and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is alerting residents along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent that these conditions could result in minor flooding.
Regina
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
-
Local organization launches campaign to help with building renovation costs
The Ukrainian National Federation Regina Branch has launched a fundraising campaign to help support renovation costs for their building.
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
Ottawa
-
Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
Ottawa Police arrest man after loaded semi-automatic pistol found in vehicle
Officers conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday say they located a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a vehicle in Ottawa's east-end.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. girl using 13th birthday to donate to Lanark County Food Bank
Since turning four, a soon to be teenager from Carleton Place, Ont. has been using her birthday to collect donations for the Lanark County Food Bank, also known as, The Hunger Stop.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.