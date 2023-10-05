Man, 81, charged in wife's murder at Quebec seniors' home
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his elderly spouse in the seniors' home that they both lived in north of Montreal.
On Sept. 30, 79-year-old Thérèse Brassard-Lévesque was found unconscious in her room at the Résidence Ressource Lanaudière on Yves-Blais Street in Terrebonne. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband, Gilles Brassard, was also found unconscious in the same room as his wife and was sent to hospital, where he remained under police custody as a main suspect.
Terrebonne police confirmed Thursday that Brassard and the victim were a couple. He was charged Wednesday night after his condition improved at the Pierre-Legardeur hospital and is set to appear in court later in the day via videoconference.
Police were called to the seniors' residence around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. The facility cares for seniors who suffer from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.
