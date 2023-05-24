Quebec lumber companies charged with criminal negligence following fatal fire

A nearby school was evacuated after a lumber yard fire broke out in Beauceville, Que. SOURCE: Sebastien Roy A nearby school was evacuated after a lumber yard fire broke out in Beauceville, Que. SOURCE: Sebastien Roy

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon