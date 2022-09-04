Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending

The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.

The party estimates the annual deficit would average about $5 Billion, after mandatory contributions to a fund to reduce the province's debt.

The party projects the net debt would increase by a total of $5 billion over the forecasts provided by the Auditor General in August, before the start of the election campaign.

The Liberals are counting on paying for their promises in part through an additional $10 Billion in revenue. The party also predicts the revenue paid into the debt-reduction fund will continue to increase, as will revenue from taxes and other sources.

The most expensive promise is $12 Billion for income tax cuts, followed by a $10-Billion allowance to seniors.

The Liberals are counting on increasing revenue through tackling undeclared work and tax havens. The party also plans to bring in several new taxes, including a wealth tax, a tax on vacant buildings and another on web giants.

Most of Quebec's party leaders are spending Sunday in the Greater Montreal area as the provincial election campaign enters its second week.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault began his day in a Liberal-held riding in Laval, where he continued his string of health care promises with a commitment to implement home hospitalization services if re-elected.

Legault said Sunday that hundreds of hospitalized patients each year could be transferred home, where they could continue to be followed through a combination of telemedicine and in-person visits from health workers.

He told reporters the service could be rolled out beginning in late 2023 to patients who agree and who meet strict criteria, including living within a certain distance of a hospital and having help from a caretaker.

Québec solidaire revealed its environmental platform, including a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent over 1990 levels by 2030.

The Parti Québécois, meanwhile, is focusing on labour issues, including a promise to gradually raise the province's minimum wage to $18 an hour.