Quebec Liberals promise not to preempt court challenges with notwithstanding clause
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade cast herself as a candidate who can unite Quebecers of all backgrounds as her party presented its election platform Saturday, nearly five months ahead of the October vote.
While addressing supporters in Montreal, Anglade promised to turn the page on what she described as nearly four years of divisive government led by Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec.
The CAQ, she said, only sees its supporters as real Quebecers and views diversity as a weakness and not a strength.
"We're all nationalists because we love Quebec, we love our nation," she said. "We can be nationalists and federalists and that's the Liberal Party."
Speaking to reporters after her speech, Anglade accused the premier of deliberately dividing Quebecers as part of a strategy to distract residents from issues such as the rising cost of living.
"I think people are really noticing the level of arrogance and the level of division that this government is creating," she said.
But while Quebecers are not scheduled to go to the polls until Oct. 3, Anglade said she's confident her candidates will keep the platform in front of voters over the summer.
"We want to make sure that people have information when they're going to be voting, we don't want to have to tell people three days, or five days, seven days before the election what we're standing for," she said.
Anglade's platform includes a promise not to use the notwithstanding clause proactively to protect bills from court challenges.
Legault's government has preemptively used the notwithstanding clause to protect both a law banning certain public servants like police officers and teachers from wearing religious symbols, as well as its wide-ranging reform of the province's language law.
The Liberals said they would not renew the invocation of the notwithstanding clause in the religious symbols ban when it expires in 2024 and would remove it from the language law.
"We are not in favour of the notwithstanding clause," Anglade said. "Those bills have to go in front of the courts."
The removal of the notwithstanding clause is one of several changes the Liberals are proposing to the language reform bill. They are also promising to ensure people are able to access health care in their language; fund health and education in accordance with "real needs" instead of based on language, and eliminate a requirement that new immigrants only communicate with the government in French after six months in the province.
The party would maintain a requirement, however, that students at Quebec's English language junior colleges take three additional French-language classes.
The platform also includes a number of promises aimed at helping Quebecers deal with inflation and the rising cost of living.
The Liberal said they would cut income taxes for Quebecers who make less than $92,500 a year by 1.5 per cent if elected — a $2 billion promise the party contended would save individual taxpayers up to $1,000 a year.
A Liberal government would increase taxes on people who make more than $300,000 a year.
The party is also promising to eliminate the provincial sales tax on products like shampoo, soap, toothpaste and electricity.
Recent polls have placed support for the Liberals below 20 per cent, well behind the CAQ which has regularly polled above 40 per cent.
The Liberals could also face new challenges from anglophone parties who say they feel betrayed by Anglade's stance on the language reform law. A Liberal amendment to the bill, which was ultimately not adopted, would have barred anglophone junior college students from taking classes on the French language to meet the new language requirement and the party did not come out against the bill until days before the final vote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police search for 15-year-old Nathan Johnson
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. man, 56, dies after collision between motorcycle, tractor trailer
The RCMP says a 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in Prince of Wales, N.B.
-
Police seek three suspects after Dartmouth gas station robbery
Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Saturday morning.
London
-
Suspect remains outstanding after 12-hour standoff in London
A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident overnight Saturday remains outstanding following a nearly 12-hour standoff at a London townhouse complex.
-
OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday -- with three pets left inside.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in Tilbury
A youth offender is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in Tilbury left the victim with a serious, life-threatening injury.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows moose backtrack when baby can't clear fence
A Timmins woman captured a video of a sweet wildlife parenting moment on a northern Ontario road.
-
Sault police investigates shots fired in 'The P Patch' area
Sault police say they have one person in custody after being called to the city's 'P Patch' area following gunfire.
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater Sudbury
The annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive
An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning, an incident that has affected traffic in the area.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters
It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
Vancouver
-
BCSC can block driver's licence renewal for man who owes $7.6M in fines, panel rules
A B.C. man who owes more than $7 million in fines to the province's financial markets regulator has become the first person to face the loss of his driver's licence because of unpaid penalties related to securities fraud.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
FortisBC raising the price of natural gas, residents warned to expect higher bills
British Columbians are being warned to expect an increase in their natural gas bills starting next month.
Edmonton
-
SCARS looking to find new foster parents for rescue pets
Some Edmontonians and their dogs got a chance to enjoy puppuchinos at a unique event helping recruit new pet fosters for a local animal rescue.
-
RibFest grills up a delicious storm in St. Albert
Motorists lined up throughout the parking lot at St. Albert Centre Mall Saturday to get their hands on deliciously smoked and grilled meats at the third annual RibFest.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car show
The annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
Windsor
-
Local beer makers compete for bragging rights and glory
A first of its kind event to determine the “Master of the Brewniverse” is taking place in Windsor.
-
Tenth anniversary of Meet-A-Machine breaks all-time attendance record, organizers say
The 10th anniversary of the Meet-A-Machine event is being celebrated as a huge success — not just because it marked the event's return in Windsor since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in Tilbury
A youth offender is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident in Tilbury left the victim with a serious, life-threatening injury.
Regina
-
'We're here. We belong': YQR Pride Parade paints Queen City with rainbow colour
Parades are a staple for Pride Month when celebrated each June. However, for the past two years, the pandemic has hindered the ability for members and supporters of the LGBTQ2S+ community to celebrate in person.
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
Ottawa
-
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
-
Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Masks are no longer required on OC Transpo and in most indoor settings in Ottawa. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa.
-
Air travellers hope dropping random COVID-19 testing clears backlogs
Traveller chaos at Canadian airports, especially in Toronto, has led to the temporary lifting of mandatory random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers.
Saskatoon
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-