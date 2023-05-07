Quebec Liberals call for 'date-rape drug' testing kit distribution

The Quebec Liberal Party is calling for more action to prevent drink spiking in the province.

GHB, also known as the date-rape drug, is increasingly being slipped into people's drinks at bars, says Westmount MNA Jennifer Maccarone.

"There's definitely been an increase in stories we've been getting at our riding offices. There's been an increase in cases 100 per cent," said Maccarone on Sunday.

In April, Quebec helped launch the 'Check ton verre' campaign and provided over 10,000 cup protectors to prevent drugs from getting into drinks.

Maccarone says it's a step in the right direction but does not go far enough.

"What we need to do is equip people that are going out to test their drinks themselves," she said.

Maccarone is calling on the Quebec government to distribute free testing kits that detect traces of GHB or Ketamine in a drink within seconds.

She says Quebec is already behind. In France, over 900,000 testing kits were distributed last year.