Quebec Liberal Party 'has no reason to exist,' says Francois Legault

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault argued during Thursday night's debate that the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) has no reason to exist.

Legault had pointed out that the PLQ no longer has a "monopoly of being against sovereignty."

"I can't believe it," said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon in a press briefing. "He's saying, 'Not only am I a federalist, but I've taken away your monopoly on action against sovereigntists.' He says this after repeated failures with the federal government."

Legault argued the Liberals were no longer the only party capable of proposing a project for a society within Canada.

"Our party proposes more autonomy within Canada, and I believe that the Liberal Party no longer has a reason to exist because of that," he said.

Several statements made by the CAQ leader raised eyebrows on Thursday.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade maintained that Legault continues "to feed the fear of 'the other'" regarding immigration.

"Every time he talks about immigration, he talks to us about a threat, about Louisianization, he feeds this fear of 'the other' in a systematic way," she said. "That's how he thinks, and it's reflected in his words."

For his part, Legault said, as incumbent premier, he expected to be the target of every attack.

In addition to announcing the death of the PLQ, the CAQ leader spotlighted a plan by Québec Solidaire (QS) to reduce greenhouse gases, calling it "unrealistic."

Meanwhile, QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois insisted his party is the only alternative to the CAQ.

"There are two visions that clash in this election," he said, accusing Legault of lacking ambition. "François Legault's favourite word is impossible. Every time we propose ambitious projects. He answers that it is impossible. It is always too hard for François Legault."

For his part, Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime was once again confronted with his unpaid tax bills.

However, the question didn't come from his opponents but TVA moderator Pierre Bruneau, who asked if he would manage Quebec like he manages his personal finances.

"Nobody is perfect," Duhaime insisted.

Thursday's debate focused on three themes: the environment, quality of life and the economy; health, family and education; and immigration, language and identity.

Friday, the leaders are once again fanning out across Quebec on the campaign trail.

Quebecers are being called to the polls on Oct. 3.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2022.