Quebec Liberal leader asks media consortium to reschedule English-language debate

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade has made a plea to the English-language media consortium to reschedule its election debate, writing in a Friday letter that such debates are "essential" to democracy.

Party leaders were invited to participate in an English-language debate initially planned for Sept. 20, by a media consortium of several Quebec English-language outlets, including CTV News.

However, the consortium decided to cancel the event after Premier Francois Legault's CAQ party refused to participate, citing a lack of time to prepare.

The Parti Quebec also refused to participate on principle, with party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon writing to social media that "the official and common language in Quebec is French."

Anglade says her party, which has traditionally been popular with English-speaking communities, was disappointed to learn the debate was cancelled.

"These debates allow Quebec electors to head to the polling station with an understanding of the parties’ different positions," she wrote in the letter posted to social media.

"Because of this, these debates play an essential role in the democratic process."

Instead of calling it off outright, Anglade proposed rescheduling it "between June and election day so that each leader has the necessary time to prepare for it."

