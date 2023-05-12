Quebec language commissioner says province will not create 'useless hurdles' for anglos
Benoit Dubreuil was appointed Quebec’s first Commissioner of the French Language on March 1.
He's got a seven-year mandate and quite the lofty challenge protecting French in a Quebec that's rapidly changing thanks to immigration, and a population that often wants to learn English.
His role is to find the right balance on a subject that has stumped Quebec governments for decades.
Benoit Dubreuil spoke to CJAD 800 radio host Elias Makos.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview here.
MAKOS: How French does Quebec need to be?
DUBREUIL: That's a very good question. I don't think I've been asked this question before. You know, the situation of language in Quebec is complex. It is evolving, also, as society is evolving.
You've mentioned immigration, maybe we can also mentioned digital transformation. So there are changes in people's language repertoire. And I think at the end of the day, there is no single answer. It needs to be a democratic debate, right, depending how we adjust our behaviour to the world in which we live. And there is no single answer to this.
People can have different views, different perspectives. And I really think it is up to politicians at the end of the day to have these debates in the national assembly. But what I like is to have debates that are based on facts, and that we don't [act] as if policies are effective when they are not. And that's really where I see my added value in strengthening the factual basis on which politicians will have their debates.
MAKOS: So let's talk a little bit about facts here, right. So basically, all children of immigrants go to French school. There are a couple of tiny loopholes that are available, but all immigrants are French, all children of immigrants go to French school. Eight-five per cent of anglos in the English system are sending their children to an immersion program, or a bilingual program. Many anglos send their children into the French system. So we're keeping in mind all of those things. Why is there such a worry that French could disappear or will go away in Quebec, when everyone seems to be on board with at least learning in French?
DUBREUIL: I think what you say is important in that we have made tremendous progress since the past few decades. So it's true now that we have reached levels of knowledge on immigrants and children of immigrants that we did not have before.
If we look at the situation right now, it is also true that the immigrant population is growing very fast, especially this year, and especially if we consider non-permanent residents. When you look at immigrants right now, I think we have approximately 60 per cent who use primarily French at work, primarily French in their daily life. And in addition to that, you have another maybe 20 per cent that will use French to varying degrees in their life and then maybe 20 per cent that do not know French, and that primarily work and live in English.
So it’s not bad. We're starting from a strong foundation. Same thing, also, you mentioned the situation among anglophones, where the level of bilingualism has been increasing very fast over the past few decades.
But it's still the case that among immigrants, where the population is growing very fast, French is still underrepresented by comparison to the overall population and English is still overrepresented. So what is the right balance at the end of the day? I don't have a magic number. Maybe if I can throw in a number. Let's say that if we had 85 per cent of immigrants who were opting for French since a few decades, I'm not sure we would have the discussion. I'm not even sure that my position would exist.
MAKOS: Maybe I think there's too much focus on the immigrants, not enough focus on the children of immigrants who are all going to French school… Kids -- they're all speaking French. So do you find sometimes immigration might be being used as a bogeyman, when at the end of the day the children are going into French schools?
DUBREUIL: I think the two are important because immigration is growing very fast. And we also know like, since the beginning of the year 2000, that children of immigrants who grow in families and communities where English is the vehicular language, even if they go to French school, they are very much attracted to English way more than people whose parents, for instance, use French as vehicular language at work and in public life.
But what you say is important, and definitely it is true that thanks to the application of the Charter of French Language, in primary school, in high school, definitely language is way more present.
What one of the things that I would like to look at is where we are exactly now with the use of language among children of immigrants. It has been studied, like from a qualitative perspective by many researchers, but I've not seen very good quantitative studies recently.
I know we had had a number of them in the early 2000s, but the world has changed dramatically, especially with the digital transformation of kids’ life, even among francophones, right. I know a lot of young francophones, children, even my children, they can spend hours every day watching, streaming English video on their iPhone. I mean, the world is changing very fast. And that relationship with people, with language, is also changing very fast. So those are the things that I will also be able to study. But you're right, I don't think we have a complete picture of what is going on among younger people. And that's what we need to look at.
MAKOS: Francophones in their 20s, all the francophones I know in their 20s, they want to speak English. They're upset, they didn't get enough English schooling growing up. So how do you deal with that factor? What happens to Quebec where francophones are all bilingual?
DUBREUIL: I think myself, as an example, I did learn English. I did learn English for all kinds of reasons: because I wanted to have access to specialized content when I was doing my PhD, because it was easier to travel. Those are the reasons why I learned English. But at the same time, I do not want the fact that I learned English to be used then to say, ‘Oh, now that you learn English, you're the person who was going to talk English every time that we need communication to happen,’ right? So I also worked several years in federal government, for instance, working with francophones and anglophones, and very often there is this assumption that as francophones are so good in English, then we are going to do everything in English. But I'm not okay with that, right? It's not for me to always make the efforts to work in the second language.
So that's the situation to all linguistic minorities are faced with, right? They do invest in learning a language that is more useful, more influential in some way. But at the same time, as they do this, they do not necessarily consent to use it all the time. And that's why we need some form of language planning, language policy that needs to be democratically decided and discussed.
MAKOS: You're on CJAD 800 right now, you clearly you're trying to touch base with anglophones by coming on this station. So what do you say to an anglophone community that feels like, ‘Hey, we've been in for a while. We are a part of Quebec.’ And that sometimes initiatives that come from the Quebec government, it feels to them that it's an attack on their community. What do you say to them?
DUBREUIL: Yeah, I mean, people don't need to agree on everything in a democracy, that's for sure. At the same time, and I think we need to recognize that things have dramatically evolved in the anglophone communities and efforts have been made and things have changed in the English-speaking community over time.
At the same time, I think the government of Quebec is also committed to do things in a way that will not will not create useless hurdles for anglophones in implementing the new the new Act. There is a commitment to respect the rights, to respect the situation and the specificity of the English-speaking community. And then it will be a matter of implementation, right? How do we do this? Are we effective in doing this? Can we achieve our objective in a way that does not create useless hurdles?
At the same time… language goes at the centre of people’s everyday life. So we cannot change linguistic trends at the aggregate level of a society without it to mean something specific in people's life, right. So there will be some adjustments. At the same time, will those adjustments take us where we want to go in a way that is efficient, that is fair -- or will it be just hurdles for people? That's what we will need to debate democratically.
The Elias Makos Show airs weekdays on CJAD 800 Radio from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police ask for help to find missing senior
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag on
WestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts mom of murdering her 2 children, romantic rival
An Idaho jury on Friday convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Toronto
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified
A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
-
Toronto man sparks nostalgia by starting Blockbuster video swap
A Toronto resident has taken it upon himself to breathe life back into Blockbuster.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after daylight stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
A man is dead after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police confirm.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start 'within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
London
-
London police called after Webster Street tenant protest turns physical
Tensions boiled over Friday afternoon as protestors clashed with those representing Webster Apts. Inc. over abrupt eviction notices recently given to tenants.
-
Two Ont. churches seek to appeal decision on COVID-19 restrictions to Supreme Court
After their appeal was dismissed by the province’s highest court, two southwestern Ontario churches are now trying to take their case against COVID-19 restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Dumpster fire that spread to building deemed 'suspicious'
No injuries were reported after a dumpster fire spread to a building on Adelaide St. N.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police search for second suspect in Overtime Bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they are searching for a second suspect believed to be a party to a murder April 21 at Overtime Sports Bar.
-
Fire northwest of Sudbury is about the size of a ‘football field’
There is currently an active forest fire in the northeast region, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Friday.
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
Calgary
-
18-year-old killed in highway crash south of Calgary
One person was killed and another was injured in a highway crash south of Calgary.
-
3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gear
Three Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | 'I'm a registered nurse with advanced training': Nurse practitioners at St. Mary's General Hospital providing leading care in cardiac centre
As people around the world celebrate International Nurses Day Friday, it’s a reminder of how nursing responsibilities have evolved since the time of Florence Nightingale – the founder of modern nursing. You don’t have to look further than Kitchener’s St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH) to see the expanded roles in practice.
-
Two Ont. churches seek to appeal decision on COVID-19 restrictions to Supreme Court
After their appeal was dismissed by the province’s highest court, two southwestern Ontario churches are now trying to take their case against COVID-19 restrictions to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Vancouver
-
No lifeguards at beaches, no outdoor pools open as early season heat arrives in Vancouver
Outdoor pools are not yet open in B.C.'s two largest cities, and beaches will not have lifeguards on duty as an early season heat wave hits the Lower Mainland.
-
How to keep pets cool during B.C. heat wave: SPCA
The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners of the impact hot weather can have on their four-legged family members as heat advisories are in effect for much of the province this weekend.
-
Filmmaker behind 'Insanity' documentary calls for Canada to declare mental health emergency
When Wendy Hill-Tout’s older brother, Bruce, went missing 25 years ago, the Calgary writer and filmmaker went looking for him on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Edmonton
-
16 people hospitalized after smoky, foggy early morning crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in each of the pileups smoke and fog caused in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Friday: New emergency alerts issued as hot temperatures set in
New emergency alerts were put in place Thursday night as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.
-
Man killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate robbery at knife-point
A man allegedly robbed a convenience store at knife-point in the city's west end Friday morning, police are searching for the suspect.
-
Police want to identify driver of Ford Explorer after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying the driver of a Ford Explorer after a “suspicious” vehicle fire at a business in Lakeshore.
-
LaSalle police investigate robbery with a knife, ties to Windsor robbery suspected
LaSalle police are investigating a knife-point robbery at a convenience store officers believe to be connected to an incident in Windsor.
Regina
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.
-
Sask.'s Highway Hotline saw 10.6 million visits over past year: province
Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received 10.6 million visits over the past year, the province said in a release.
-
Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
Ottawa
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It felt like an explosion:' Ottawa family recounts car crashing into home
A Stittsville family of six can't return home after a teen driver slammed a stolen SUV through their front door last week.
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.
-
How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon man
Saskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.