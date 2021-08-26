Advertisement
Quebec labour minister calls for arbitrator to intervene in Olymel conflict
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:15AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:23AM EDT
The Olymel facility in Anjou is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet wants an arbitrator to intervene and put an end to the conflict between Olymel and the workers of the Vallée-Jonction plant.
The two parties have until 5 p.m. Thursday to accept the minister's proposal.
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2021.