

CTV Montreal





Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee has joined the ranks of MNAs who won't be seeking re-election this fall.

Vallee was first elected in 2007.

She is so far the only cabinet minister to announce she won't be in the running.

The justice minister has dealt with a series of difficult files, including issues surrounding systemic delays in the justice system as well as the controversy surrounding Bill 62, the provincial law regarding face coverings.

“Politics is made of great moments. Politics is made of ecstatic moments, but sometimes, it’s also made of more difficulty times, and you have to cope with it. Bill 62 was a windy road, but I don’t regret at all, and I’m very proud of what was done and we pushed forward an undertaking that was taken by the premier back in 2014 and we brought it to reality,” she said.

Other cabinet ministers rumoured to be considering leaving politics Lise Theriault and Jean-Marc Fournier.

Last week, Kathleen Weil dismissed ongoing rumours she would not run again.

The election will be held this fall.