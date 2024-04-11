MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'

    Share
    Quebec City -

    With the appeal of the province's secularism law possibly ending up before the Supreme Court of Canada, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says he intends to defend it "to the bitter end" and urges the federal government to "mind its own business."

    "We'll always defend the secular nature of the State because in Quebec the State and religions are distinct (...) And we'll be very clear: we'll never compromise on the subject," said the minister during a press scrum at the National Assembly on Thursday.

    On Wednesday, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) said it would take the Quebec Court of Appeal's decision on Bill 21 to the highest court, arguing that it is discriminatory.

    In April 2021, the Superior Court largely upheld the validity of the law, which prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by government employees in positions of authority, including judges, police officers and teachers.

    However, it exempted English-language school boards from the ban.

    Last February, the Court of Appeal overturned the Superior Court's decision, stating that the law did not violate the linguistic rights of English-language school boards.

    It also validated the preventive use of the notwithstanding clause.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

    O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News