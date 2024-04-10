Montreal school board to ask Supreme Court to hear appeal of Quebec secularism law

The debate over the constitutionality of Quebec's secularism law is poised to go to the Supreme Court of Canada.

On Wednesday evening, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) voted in favour of asking Canada's top court to rule on Bill 21 after a Feb. 29 Quebec Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the law.

During a special board meeting, 12 EMSB commissioners voted in favour of bringing the challenge to the Supreme Court. One member voted against and one abstained.

In a unanimous decision, the province's highest court upheld the law that bans public sector workers in positions of authority — including teachers, judges, and police officers — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

The ruling was a blow to the EMSB, which had previously been exempted from the law after a ruling by the Quebec Superior Court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.