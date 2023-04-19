Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.

In the Wednesday Gazette Officielle du Quebec, proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act include seeking the prohibition of selling or distributing "a tobacco product containing a flavour or aroma other than tobacco flavour or aroma, electronic cigarettes or any other such device, including any other such device, including their components and accessories."

In addition, Quebec seeks to prohibit e-cigarette manufacturers from selling products that do not comply with nicotine concentration (20 milligrams per milliliter) and shape of product standards.

The legislation will also include restrictions on selling products in toy, food, animal or character shapes that appeal to minors.

In addition, the new regulation will restrict the capacity of tanks and capsules to 2 milliliters and the maximum volume of refill containers for vaping liquids to 30 milliliters.

Dubé and the Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation, and Outdoors, Isabelle Charest, state that the draft regulation follows the recommendations of the special intervention group on vaping, which includes representatives of various government departments and agencies, the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ), clinicians and public health directors.

Data cited by the Quebec government show that the use of vaping products among youth is on the rise. The proportion of young people who have smoked in the 30 days preceding a survey has increased fivefold in six years, from four per cent in 2013 to 21 per cent in 2019.

The legislation is expected to be tabled within 90 days.

"This draft regulation is expected to have a financial impact on businesses that derive revenue from the sale of these products, particularly in terms of reduced turnover and loss of jobs, particularly for shops specializing in vaping products," the document reads. "However, a lesser impact is envisaged for businesses that offer a variety of other products, such as convenience stores and gas stations."

Specialized vape stores drew the ire of the anti-tobacco coalition recently when some began selling candy and other treats so minors could enter their establishments.

Under Quebec law, minors are not permitted to enter specialized vaping stores. By adding sweet treats, the stores fall under convenience store regulations, and kids under the age of 18 can enter.

The coalition argued that the candy flavours found in vape products are attractive to young people.

In Canada, Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories have already banned all e-cigarette flavours aside from tobacco. In BC, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, flavoured vaping liquids are restricted to specialty vape shops.

Dube said in 2020 that he intended to focus on prohibiting flavour and limiting nicotine concentration in all vaping products.