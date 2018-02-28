

CTV Montreal





A husband and wife from Saint-Lin have been charged on allegations of stealing $2 million worth of goods from stores in different parts of the province.

The items were allegedly then sold throughout the country.

In August last year, $500,000 worth of luxury goods was stolen in a brazen heist at The Bay in Carrefour Laval.

They fled the scene after security guards appeared, but didn’t make a clean getaway: 15 suitcases full of jewelry and perfume fell off their rented U-Haul getaway truck.

Six months later, police were finally able to arrest Evens Riodin, 38, and his wife Gabrielle de Morasse, 30.

Police allege they robbed 10 other businesses.

“We’re talking about the territory of Laval, Saint-Lin, Terrebonne, Gatineau, as well as Boucherville,” said inspector Francois Dumais.

According to police, the couple also allegedly broke into Best Buy, Jean Coutu, and the SAQ, stealing electronics, alcohol, pens, and other small items.

“They were all in the night hours,” said Evelyne Boudreau of Laval police. “They did know there were security cameras inside, so they would hide their face, even inside.”

Police say their modus operandi was to case establishments for hours, steal security codes for the alarm, break in, load up, then sell the goods all over the country.

Along the way they made mistakes.

“The big mistake is they became too confident,” said Dumais.

In some cases they stayed in the stores for two hours, and took chances.

Each is now charged with 11 counts of robbery as well as charges of conspiracy and selling stolen goods.

Police are taking the opportunity to warn the public

“If things are stolen, it's because there's a market to buy them -- and buying stolen goods is a crime,” said Dumais.

Laval police are still looking to make more arrests with in connection with this ring.

They ask anyone who has information to come forward. Confidential calls can be made to 450-662-INFO (4636).