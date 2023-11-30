MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec housing minister 'abusively favoured' personal interests: ethics commissioner

    Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing France-Elaine Duranceau responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing France-Elaine Duranceau responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau, "abusively favoured the personal interests" of one of her friends, national assembly ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet has concluded.

    "The evidence shows that they had a significant relationship of proximity and that a business relationship existed between them at the time of the events. The Minister played an active and decisive role in acting as a drop-off point for interventions against her office in the absence of a clear and defined procedure for dealing with the organization of meetings," reads the press release from the ethics commissioner's office.

    The commissioner opened an investigation last June into a meeting between Duranceau and her friend and business partner, Annie Lemieux, who also acted as a lobbyist for her and Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger.

    "A person cannot benefit from direct, privileged access to a minister simply because he or she has the minister's personal contact details. It is clear that in the presence of a significant proximity link, there must be a watertight boundary separating the personal and professional spheres of an elected person's life," Mignolet stated.

    Despite this code of ethics breach, the commissioner is not recommending any sanction against Duranceau.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 30, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News