MONTREAL -- The Centrale des Syndicats Democratiques (CSD), which represents 5,000 workers in the health and social services network, is planning to hold “general meetings” to discuss the treatment of vulnerable populations once the COVID-19 crisis ends.

“The whole network is cracking,” said CSD President Luc Vachon. “COVID puts what we don’t want to see in our face. We need to reflect, as a society, on how our networks must take care of the most vulnerable.”

According to Vachon, the general meetings would bring together workers' representatives as well as associations of residents, the elderly, people with disabilities, employers, and actors in the health and social services network.

“It would be totally unfair to blame the government for all these misfortunes,” said Vachon. “This is something that has been done over several years. The idea is not to find blame, but to find solutions.”

He hopes for the meetings to take place next fall.

This article by La Presse Canadienne was first published on April 26, 2020.