Quebec health minister makes surprise visit to over-capacity Montreal-area emergency room
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube made a surprise visit to one of Montreal's busiest emergency rooms on Saturday and was optimistic about what is being done to alleviate pressure on the West Island institution.
"I made a surprise visit to Lakeshore Hospital to chat with people on the ground," Dube wrote on X. "I was able to speak with the head nurse of the emergency room who told me about improvements in schedule management helping to provide a better work environment."
Index Sante reports that Lakeshore's emergency room is operating at 145 per cent capacity. The average capacity in Montreal ERs is 119 per cent, above the provincial average of 107 per cent.
In the past 10 days, however, the average capacity in the province has dropped from 131 per cent.
Dube told reporters at that time that the difficult situation in ERs would continue for some time.
On Saturday, Dube was optimistic about work being done at Lakeshore to improve its capacity.
"I was also able to see the progress of the modular emergency expansion work," he wrote. "This is a concrete gesture to better meet the needs of the population."
The Montreal west health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM) acquired a modular building this week where the emergency department will soon be located.
The CIUSSS said this week that it will be in place for "several years" while work on a new department begins next year.
"The building will provide a modern environment that meets existing standards, is easier access, and ensures a safer environment in which to provide the community with a better quality of care and services," the CIUSSS said in a news release.
The modular building will also host the University-affiliated Family Medicine Group (U-FMG), which is run out of McGill University.
The modular building is set to open in the spring.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. gun crime, health insurance woes scare off Canadian diplomats, union says
The union that represents Canadian diplomats abroad says Global Affairs Canada should consider boosting compensation for those posted to the United States because they face increased risk of gun crime and difficulty accessing health care.
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
A Russian private jet carrying 6 people crashes in Afghanistan. The Taliban say some survived
A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.
Can Trump be stopped? That and more key questions heading into the New Hampshire primary
Donald Trump's effort to march to the Republican presidential nomination faces perhaps its greatest challenge on Tuesday when voters in New Hampshire hold the first-in-the-nation primary.
Economics, affordability top agenda as Liberal cabinet meets in Montreal
Officials say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be putting a big emphasis on policies that help Canada's middle class as he prepares to chair a cabinet retreat in Montreal over the next three days.
At least 25 people are reported killed in an attack on Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine
Moscow-installed officials said Ukrainian shelling killed at least 25 people and wounded 20 on Sunday at a market on the outskirts of Donetsk, a Russian-occupied city in the eastern part of the country.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway despite delayed opening announcement
A delayed start to the official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway didn't stop skaters from hitting the ice Sunday morning. Twenty-five minutes before the opening time of 9 a.m., the National Capital Commission announced the skateway wouldn't officially open until 12:30 p.m.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Haifa Room serves as 'a love letter' to co-owners' Jewish and Palestinian roots
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
-
You can now go skiing and snowboarding at this Toronto park
The ski and snowboard hill at Toronto's Earl Bales Park opens for the season today.
-
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with province on who pays for what
Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank talk about who pays for what.
Atlantic
-
Raising funds to bring a sword from the American Civil War back to New Brunswick
The New Brunswick Historical Society has started a GoFundMe to bring the sword of Dr. John F. Stevenson, a surgeon in the American Civil War, back to the province.
-
Saint John accelerates plan to create monitored encampment sites after death of Evan McArthur
As homeless encampments grow across the region, Saint John, N.B., Mayor Donna Reardon says the city is planning to create managed encampment locations.
-
Loblaws discount decision reversal shows consumers still have power: professor
In a swift reversal prompted by widespread public backlash, Loblaw Limited Corporation is maintaining its 50 per cent discount on soon-to-expire food products.
London
-
Traffic lane reductions in effect on Oxford Street West after water main break
A heads up for west London drivers and residents: a water main break is causing lane reductions on Oxford Street West at Proudfoot Lane while area properties may experience water interruptions.
-
-
Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Pipe collapse at Sault’s Algoma Steel results in river spill, irregular air emissions
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in abnormal air emissions and the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River.
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
-
Missing 5-year-old northern Ont. girl found
Police say five-year-old Nakina Boyer was located Saturday.
Calgary
-
Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality weather statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
-
Oilers win 13th straight by dousing Flames 3-1
The Edmonton Oilers keep winning and rewriting record books.
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
Kitchener
-
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
City of Kitchener aims to fill more than 200 positions for summer
It may be cold outside, but inside Kitchener’s Kingsdale Community Centre Saturday, there was excitement over the prospect of bagging a summer gig.
Vancouver
-
'There is an epidemic': Metro Vancouver family challenges no-fault eviction
A Metro Vancouver family is disputing a no-fault eviction notice they received from their landlord.
-
Vancouver insurance company sees 191% increase in frozen-pipe claims
As temperatures plummeted earlier this month, many B.C. homeowners were faced with freezing and bursting pipes.
-
Late power-play goals lead Vancouver Canucks past Maple Leafs 6-4
Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
-
New LRT station opens at NAIT Saturday well ahead of schedule
It isn't a very long line of track or the biggest stop along Edmonton's LRT network, but the new Metro Line expansion is open ahead of schedule – and on budget.
-
Windsor
-
Lakeshore OPP, LaSalle police investigating weekend homicide
The public is being asked to avoid two separate areas of Belle River and LaSalle on Sunday after police responded to a home on Saturday morning and located an individual with life-threatening injuries, who later died in hospital.
-
-
Nurse Police Team helped divert 318 potential ER visits in Windsor
More than 300 potential emergency room visits were diverted in Windsor, thanks to a partnership between Windsor Police and Windsor Regional Hospital
Regina
-
Annual smudge walk in Regina meant to bring awareness to drug crisis
A walk was held in Regina on Saturday in memory of those who died of drug misuse and to bring attention to the growing issue in Saskatchewan.
-
Passenger traffic at Regina International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Passenger traffic at the Regina International Airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
Former teammates play against each other for first time since being traded
Former teammates Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie played against one another on Friday night for the first time since being traded.
Ottawa
-
-
Hwy. 401 eastbound reopens in Maitland, Ont. after collision
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in the Maitland area for several hours after a crash Sunday morning.
-
The cold snap in Ottawa is coming to an end
There is one more day of colder than average weather in Ottawa before we start to see warmer temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Foul play not suspected in sudden death in Saskatoon park
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken carriage of the investigation into the sudden death of a man over the weekend.
-
Table Mountain welcomes skiers as Sask. temperatures begin to normalize
In a long-awaited turn of events, ski enthusiasts rejoiced as Table Mountain Ski Resort opened its lifts near the Battlefords for the first time this season on Saturday.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.