The largest producers of pink tomatoes in Quebec is switching from marinara to marijuana.

Les Serres Bertrand is teaming up with an international cannabis company to prepare for the recreational market once it is legalized in Canada next year.

Stephane Bertrand will be partners with Adam Greenblatt, manager of Canopy Growth in Quebec.

"We're basically going to be converting their 700,000 square feet of tomato production to produce cannabis for the Quebec market," said Greenblatt.

The first step is applying for a permit to grow medical marijuana, which will be followed for a request to grow recreational cannabis.

Bertrand said he didn't choose marijuana... it chose him.

"It's the economic angle. I have new challenges on the way. Minimum salary, for me, has been taking up all my time. In the coming years it's going to be a challenge. Will Quebecers be ready to buy tomatoes at $3 a pound while tomatoes from Mexico stay at $1.49? I think the difference between my costs and my income will grow," said Bertrand.

The mayor of Mirabel, Jean Bouchard, supports the plan to convert the greenhouse.

He said Quebec entrepreneurs need to position themselves to seize market share as quickly as possible.

Canopy Growth already has seven cannabis production facilities in seven countries.

It is waiting for Health Canada permits to begin growing here but will invest $15 million in the interim to convert the existing greenhouses.

"The modifications that we're going to be making is we're going to have to install a vault and security systems," said Greenblatt.

Bertrand is confident that government and Health Canada regulations will ensure the safety of the facility, the product, and the population.

Employees found out Monday morning about the transition from tomatoes to medical cannabis.

One employee said with a shrug that she understands that companies need to innovate and they'll just take it day by day.

Meanwhile Les Serres Bertrand is also going to convert its in-house storefront to a cannabis interpretation centre so that anybody who comes by can be taught about marijuana.

"We're really here to put a professional face on the cannabis industry," said Greenblatt.

The greenhouses could be growing pot as early as April.