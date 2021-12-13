MONTREAL -- Quebec is giving another boost to help solve worker recruitment problems, this time in the information technology field.

On Monday in Montreal, Minister of Labour and Employment Jean Boulet announced $151.5 million for three measures aimed at attracting 50,000 people in information technology, in the coming years.

The three measures are aimed at training, requalification of workers or support to companies in their recruitment abroad.

One of these measures is to allow work-study, during which the person is paid. They work for three days and study for the other two days.

Another is to support companies that want to either recruit abroad or improve their management practices to make them more compatible with their IT needs.