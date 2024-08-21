Quebec government seeks power to limit international students

The Quebec government plans to table a bill in the fall that would allow it to limit the number of international students coming to the province to study.

Premier François Legault told reporters Tuesday the measures are necessary because some private colleges are abusing the system by charging high tuition fees to international students who are trying to obtain permanent residency.

When asked, Legault refused to say whether the bill would impact Montreal’s two English-speaking universities, McGill and Concordia, but did say he does not believe the two institutions have engaged in unethical recruitment practices.

McGill claims that international students make up roughly 30 per cent of its student body, among the highest proportion in Canada. Concordia’s international students account for just under a quarter of its population.

Concordia University President and Vice-Chancellor Graham Carr said the bill was news to him and that the university has already seen a drop in applications and enrolment for the coming academic year due to tuition hikes. He told CTV News in January that the overall decline was roughly 20 per cent.

McGill responded with a statement and indicated it hopes that "institutions which have consistently engaged in ethical and sustainable recruitment practices will not be the focus of the proposed legislation."

The statement also pointed out that international students contribute heavily to Montreal’s social and economic development.

The Legault government will release more details in the coming weeks.