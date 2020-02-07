MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is gearing up to invoke closure on Bill 40 Friday.

Legislators are being called to the National Assembly at 8 a.m. to finish the process of debating the bill before it is passed, a government source told CTV News.

Once adopted, the bill will abolish school boards and replace them with service centres in a move the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has called "the end of school boards as we know it."

The education reform bill aims to give more power to the ministry, stating the new centres will be administered by a board of directors made up of parents, community members and staff.

"We will gain around $40 million for the next years and we will give this money to schools," insisted Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge. "We will hire some support staff to help the kids, so I think it will make a difference."

Opposition parties have long called the government's threat to invoke closure arrogant and anti-democratic.

"It shows us that the government doesn't care about our opinion or the opinion of the school boards or the teachers," said interim Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Pascal Bérubé.

During parliamentary hearings last November, several organizations, including the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA), testified, calling the bill "convoluted, confusing, complicated and difficult to implement."

Many have argued there is no proof that Bill 40 will actually improve student success.

"They're not going to get more services for their kids; they're not going to get more teachers inside the classroom; they're not going to get any more answers from anyone now because there is no more commissioner," argued Marwah Rizqy, Quebec Liberal Party official opposition for education.

Under the reform, the French system will lose its right to hold elections to choose commissioners and directors. The English system will keep its elections after the community lobbied hard for its minority-language rights.

If the government does invoke closure on Bill 40, as planned, it will be the fourth time in eight months the CAQ has forced a bill through against strong opposition.

The legislation proposes that school boards cease to exist by November 2020.