Featured Video
Quebec funds $5M in research projects to study flood management
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Quebec is investing nearly $5 million into four research projects aimed at better understanding and managing flood risks.
The project, to take place at Laval University in Quebec City, seeks to prevent flooding from reaching crisis levels.
A new app will also help municipalities share resources during flood emergencies, said Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault.
“We can put together an inventory of all resources available in municipalities, resources that they can lend to another city when a disaster occurs so we can intervene faster,” she said.
More than 10,000 Quebecers were forced from their homes because of this year's spring flooding.
Latest Montreal News
- Anglo groups condemn Roberge for making school transfer announcement on French radio
- Homicides up but overall crime down, according to 2018 SPVM data
- Quebec man sentenced to 30 days in jail for inciting hatred against Muslims
- Quebec City officials confirm first case of measles since 2015
- Protesters gather outside National Assembly to criticize Bill 21