

Staff, CTV Montreal





Quebec is investing nearly $5 million into four research projects aimed at better understanding and managing flood risks.

The project, to take place at Laval University in Quebec City, seeks to prevent flooding from reaching crisis levels.

A new app will also help municipalities share resources during flood emergencies, said Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

“We can put together an inventory of all resources available in municipalities, resources that they can lend to another city when a disaster occurs so we can intervene faster,” she said.

More than 10,000 Quebecers were forced from their homes because of this year's spring flooding.