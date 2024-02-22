Quebec father helps dads navigate their families' breastfeeding journeys
While some people help out at soup kitchens or homeless shelters, father of two Mathieu Boutet spends his free time volunteering as a breastfeeding support peer.
It may sound a little unusual, but the Mirabel resident explains that fathers often feel lost as to what role they play in their newborn's initial development.
"I try to show them that there are many ways to bond with their child," he explains. "Dads have lots of questions about breastfeeding...How am I going to bond with my child if I can't feed them?"
As a father to Florence, 9, and Antoine, 6, Boutet says he knows first-hand the difficulties that arise once a baby is born.
"I suggest ways for future fathers to get involved before and during childbirth, but also once the baby has arrived," he said. "Fathers play a very important role in breastfeeding. They can encourage and support their wife, help with latching and comfort, prepare what mom needs to breastfeed; the list goes on."
Boutet started working as a father volunteer with Nourri-Source in the Laurentians two and a half years ago -- the only man in the network to this day.
He says his wife, Emilie, who also volunteers as a breastfeeding support peer, introduced him to the idea.
"Nourri-Source Laurentians wanted to recruit fathers with breastfeeding experience for this new service," Boutet said. "I found this approach very interesting, and so, I agreed to become a father volunteer."
Father of two Mathieu Boutet is a breastfeeding support peer. (Courtesy: Mathieu Boutet)
He says he offers guidance, mainly over the phone, to men "who are finding their place as fathers in breastfeeding."
Now, Boutet is working with Nourri-Source to expand its father support network, actively trying to recruit dads to be part of the program.
"To future and new dads, I say that breastfeeding is a learning moment for mom, baby and dad," Boutet notes. "We don't have all the answers, and often we can feel at a loss, but trust yourself."
The best way for a couple to get through those early stages?
"Talk to your partner about your questions and concerns," he encourages. "Communication is important. It's the key."
Boutet is also a member of Nourri-Source's 'Papa' committee and volunteers in prenatal workshops.
"I talk to fathers about the service. I tell them that by being a father volunteer, you can make a difference for others using our services," he said. "It's important to include fathers who have experienced diverse breastfeeding experiences."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Renee Pomerance said Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
Thousands of pickup trucks, SUVs recalled in Canada over increased risk of crash
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Alabama hospital puts pause on IVF in wake of ruling saying frozen embryos are children
Alabama's largest hospital paused in vitro fertilization treatments Wednesday as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of a court ruling that said frozen embryos are the legal equivalent of children.
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
Arrests made after girl's body found encased in concrete and boy's remains in a suitcase
Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video shows Toronto woman run into by police car, though force disputes it's a 'collision'
A Toronto woman is unimpressed after a police car turned and ran into her while she was crossing the street – an encounter caught on dashcam video by another driver.
-
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Largest gun bust in Ontario history revealed in joint OPP, U.S. Homeland Security investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau to make housing announcement in Cape Breton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Cape Breton, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Irving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Grocery shoppers switching supermarkets to find savings: survey
New numbers reveal more about how grocery shoppers are changing their habits to try and save money.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Renee Pomerance said Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sarnia
Police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a 'suspicious' death after attending a residence on Wednesday and discovering a deceased male inside.
-
Accessible trail improvements on a path to approval despite neighbourhood resistance
Longstanding opposition to improving a trail that enters an expensive neighbourhood in northwest London, Ont. may have met its match— provincial accessibility laws.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
-
Winning $70M lottery ticket purchased in this central Ontario community
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
opinion
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Calgary
-
Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail
Part of Stoney Trail was closed on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between Cambridge, Ont. and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following collision
A motorcyclist has been arrested for impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Renee Pomerance said Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
Vancouver
-
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
-
B.C.'s finance minister previews budget – signalling more spending and a bigger deficit
B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy helped volunteers prepare bags of fresh produce for those in need Wednesday, the day before she tables a pre-election budget she pledges will help people across the province.
-
B.C. woman says renovation team damaged her tanning bed, claims more than $900 in compensation
A B.C. woman won't be getting the hundreds of dollars she sought through the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal to replace a damaged tanning bed and missing stepladder.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
-
American teenager fatally injured while skiing at Sunshine Village
An American teenager died while skiing at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff last week.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire crews tackle blaze on Goyeau Street
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Goyeau Street early Thursday morning as crews tackle a 'working fire.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, Justice Renee Pomerance said Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
-
Man arrested for puncturing tires of police cruiser, breaking into LCBO: Chatham-Kent police
A Blenheim resident is facing charges after he allegedly punctured all four tires of a police cruiser and then broke into an LCBO Wednesday night.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Missing ballistic vest that belongs to Moose Jaw police dog found
Moose Jaw police say a missing canine ballistic vest used by one of their police service dogs has been found.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Ottawa
-
This is what you can buy for $1 million to $2 million in Ottawa
A $1 million budget will buy you a bigger home in Ottawa compared to several other major Canadian cities, according to a new report on million dollar properties across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Largest gun bust in Ontario history revealed in joint OPP, U.S. Homeland Security investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
-
Police warn of fraudulent calls in Ottawa offering to inspect HVAC to save you money
The Ottawa Police Service Fraud Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in the Ottawa region about fraudulent calls offering to inspect their Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment to save them money.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.