MONTREAL -- Evictions are restarting in Quebec, with a tenants’ rights group warning “waves” of people will lose their homes.

As of now—July 7—landlords can begin acting on evictions approved before March 1, said Quebec’s housing minister in a news release.

All eviction rulings from after March 1 will take effect on July 20, and as Quebec’s housing tribunal has now been reopened for hearings, brand-new evictions are also an option.

A governmental decree on March 17 had suspended evictions, and the Regie du Logement housing tribunal also paused most hearings from then until June, when they began to resume.

“Please recall that from the beginning of the pandemic, we implemented measures to allow households whose income was affected by COVID-19 to pay their rent, in particular by making interest-free loans accessible,” said Andrée Laforest, Quebec’s housing minister, in the release.

“It is now time for building owners to take the necessary steps to have their judgments enforced, if necessary.”

A tenants’ rights group reacted with alarm to this news on Tuesday, calling on Laforest to extend the moratorium by at least six months.

The RCLALQ, an association of tenants’ groups, “fears that these waves of eviction will create new homeless households,” it wrote in a release.

Several hundred households are already without a home after a July 1 Moving Day amid a historically low vacancy rate in Montreal.

“The recent resumption of hearings is causing a great deal of concern among tenants since, following a decision in favour of their eviction, they will have very little time to find new accommodation,” the group wrote.

A group of jurists also called on the province to grant Regie judges greater powers of discretion, allowing them to be flexible in their rulings.

“The [Regie] judges should be able to take into account the health context and availability of rental housing, and therefore to be able to suspend the effects of a judgment for the time that they consider reasonable in the circumstances,” said Rafik Bentabbel, a lawyer and member of the Association of Progressive Jurists.

A May study by Quebec’s landlords’ association found that 15 per cent of Montreal tenants were at least a week behind on rent that month, after even higher numbers in April.

This is a developing story that will be updated.