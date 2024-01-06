Quebec emergency room occupancy rates remain very high

The situation in Quebec hospitals shows no sign of abating on Saturday, with the average occupancy rate in emergency departments remaining well above 100 per cent.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Index Santé website reported an overall average rate of 126 per cent in Quebec's emergency rooms, which falls into the "very high" category.

The rate was 133 per cent on Wednesday, 136 per cent on Thursday and 127 per cent on Friday.

Only one region, Abitibi-Témiscamingue at 70 per cent, had a "normal" occupancy rate on Saturday afternoon. In the 14 other regions, the occupancy rate was either "high" or "very high."

The Laurentians had the highest occupancy rate on Saturday afternoon, at 158 per cent. The situation was particularly difficult at Mont-Laurier Hospital, where the occupancy rate was reported as 220 per cent.

In Laval, Montérégie and Outaouais, the occupancy rate was 147 per cent, while it was 143 per cent in Lanaudière and 140 per cent in Chaudière-Appalaches.

In Montreal, the occupancy rate was 132 per cent. The situation was particularly difficult at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which had an occupancy rate of 233 per cent.