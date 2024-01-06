MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec emergency room occupancy rates remain very high

    Ambulances are shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Ambulances are shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The situation in Quebec hospitals shows no sign of abating on Saturday, with the average occupancy rate in emergency departments remaining well above 100 per cent.

    Shortly before 4 p.m., the Index Santé website reported an overall average rate of 126 per cent in Quebec's emergency rooms, which falls into the "very high" category.

    The rate was 133 per cent on Wednesday, 136 per cent on Thursday and 127 per cent on Friday.

    Only one region, Abitibi-Témiscamingue at 70 per cent, had a "normal" occupancy rate on Saturday afternoon. In the 14 other regions, the occupancy rate was either "high" or "very high."

    The Laurentians had the highest occupancy rate on Saturday afternoon, at 158 per cent. The situation was particularly difficult at Mont-Laurier Hospital, where the occupancy rate was reported as 220 per cent.

    In Laval, Montérégie and Outaouais, the occupancy rate was 147 per cent, while it was 143 per cent in Lanaudière and 140 per cent in Chaudière-Appalaches.

    In Montreal, the occupancy rate was 132 per cent. The situation was particularly difficult at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which had an occupancy rate of 233 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2024. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News