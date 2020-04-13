MONTREAL -- The Quebec drug company Bausch Health plans to start a clinical trial program in Canada to evaluate the use of Virazole (Ribavirin) in treating adult patients with respiratory distress due to COVID-19.

"Virazole has demonstrated antiviral activity in treating severe pediatric respiratory infections, and we believe it may be a valuable agent in reducing respiratory distress in adults suffering from COVID-19,” said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO of Bausch Health, in a press release.

The antiviral medication used to treat serious respiratory infections will be tested in combination with standard care therapy for patients who are 18 or older.

Health Canada has approved the initial clinical study, which is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

Bausch Health, a company based in Laval just north of Montreal, is also in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and health authorities in multiple countries regarding additional studies to evaluate Virazole as a treatment for COVID-19 infection.