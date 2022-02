Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and his film Dune was nominated for Best Picture.

Dune was nominated for Best Cinematography.

Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel, Quebec-born Roger Frappier is part of the team of producers nominated for the Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog, which also received a Best Picture nod.

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations Tuesday.