MONTREAL -- Quebec has 88 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,406 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials state there were no new deaths, keeping the total number at 11,202.

Given the low number of cases, officials announced Friday that they will no longer be giving COVID-19 updates on weekends or statutory holidays.

Hospitalizations are down by eight, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 135.

Of those, 40 people are in intensive care; up by two.

To date, 362,130 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 23, a total of 20,320 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 68,155 more vaccinations in the province; 65,578 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,577 doses before June 24 for a total of 7,761,010.

Outside Quebec, 20,340 doses were given for a cumulative total of 7,781,350, or 70.6 per cent of the population.

The province has received 9,348,479 vaccine doses so far.

There are still 74,880 doses of Pfizer and 556,766 doses of Moderna still expected to arrive this week.