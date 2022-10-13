Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as health officials urge residents to get boosted

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again Thursday following renewed calls from health officials for residents to refresh their vaccinations against the virus.

Hospital occupancy saw an increase of 207 people since Wednesday morning, for a total of 2,030 people in care.

Of those, 595 were admitted because of their symptoms, while the rest tested positive after arriving in hospital.

Intensive care units also saw a rise of 13, growing that total to 52 occupied beds across the province.

Public health also recorded 16 more people have died with COVID-19, bringing that total to 16,861.

Three of those deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, 12 between two and seven days ago, and one before that period.

-- More details to come.