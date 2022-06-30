Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as thousands of health-care workers remain absent

Quebec public health reports Thursday that 152 more people have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, rising the occupancy rate to 1,294.

During the same period, 118 people were discharged, for a net increase of 34.

Of those in hospital, 42 are in the intensive care unit, which is seven more than the day before.

Meanwhile, 6,644 health-care workers are off the job due to issues related to the virus; some are at home in isolation, while others are on leave as a preventative measure.

There were also 13 more reported deaths, bringing that total to 15,589.

The province recorded 1,568 new positive PCR tests, only available to priority groups.

There were also 705 positive self-reported rapid tests, available to everyone at pharmacies.

Health-care workers analyzed 11,757 PCR tests to determine a positivity rate of 15.8 per cent.

On Wednesday, Quebec health officials blamed the rise of COVID-19 infections on the arrival of several Omicron variants, namely BA. 2.12.1, BA. 4 and BA. 5.

Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau notes those variants account for three-quarters of new cases in Quebec.

He is encouraging people to take extra precautions as cases mount, adding that those with pre-existing conditions should consider wearing masks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 6,750 more vaccine doses to Quebecers in the last 24 hours.

People seeking an additional booster shot can now book an appointment on Clic Santé.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has tested positive, must isolate for a minimum of five days and follow all public health guidelines during the course of their illness.