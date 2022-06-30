Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as thousands of health-care workers remain absent
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as thousands of health-care workers remain absent
Quebec public health reports Thursday that 152 more people have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, rising the occupancy rate to 1,294.
During the same period, 118 people were discharged, for a net increase of 34.
Of those in hospital, 42 are in the intensive care unit, which is seven more than the day before.
Meanwhile, 6,644 health-care workers are off the job due to issues related to the virus; some are at home in isolation, while others are on leave as a preventative measure.
There were also 13 more reported deaths, bringing that total to 15,589.
The province recorded 1,568 new positive PCR tests, only available to priority groups.
There were also 705 positive self-reported rapid tests, available to everyone at pharmacies.
Health-care workers analyzed 11,757 PCR tests to determine a positivity rate of 15.8 per cent.
On Wednesday, Quebec health officials blamed the rise of COVID-19 infections on the arrival of several Omicron variants, namely BA. 2.12.1, BA. 4 and BA. 5.
Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau notes those variants account for three-quarters of new cases in Quebec.
He is encouraging people to take extra precautions as cases mount, adding that those with pre-existing conditions should consider wearing masks.
READ MORE: Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Health-care workers administered 6,750 more vaccine doses to Quebecers in the last 24 hours.
People seeking an additional booster shot can now book an appointment on Clic Santé.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has tested positive, must isolate for a minimum of five days and follow all public health guidelines during the course of their illness.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Veteran James Topp arrives in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp has started the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Nutrition warnings coming to the front of pre-packaged food in Canada
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world
The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18 per cent in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
Toronto
-
Premier Ford addresses Bill 124, says public school teachers wage increase will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
This Toronto house was divided by landlord into 15 separate units
As Toronto grapples with a housing crisis, one landlord has decided to divide a single house into 15 separate units.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
Saint John to celebrate Memorial Cup win with parade today
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
London
-
The Dream Lottery winner is....
The winners of the 2022 Dream Lottery’s top prizes have been announced.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Petrolia
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Lambton County, according to police.
-
Premier Ford addresses Bill 124, says public school teachers wage increase will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound man charged with attempted murder
A Parry Sound man has been charged following a violent assault this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls
A motor vehicle collision closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls for several hours, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary arson suspect captured by convenience store camera
Surveillance video of the suspect in two deliberately set fires in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood has been released as police search for the firebug.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
Kitchener
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Kitchener business says it lost $70,000 in fraudulent fund transfers
A Bowmanville man faces several charges after a Kitchener business said it lost over $70,000 due to fraudulent electronic fund transfers.
-
Cambridge council approves electric scooters on city streets
The City of Cambridge is allowing electric scooters to be used on more city streets, starting in July.
Vancouver
-
Got a text about a Vancouver parking ticket? It's a scam, city says
The City of Vancouver is warning residents not to click on links or give personal information in response to text messages about overdue parking tickets claiming to be from the city.
-
B.C. highway crash: 2 people dead after vehicle enters oncoming lane, collides with trucks
Two people have died after their vehicle crossed into an oncoming lane of traffic on a British Columbia highway Wednesday.
-
Just a 'fraction' of 911 dispatchers actually needed are working, B.C. union warns ahead of long weekend
British Columbians are being warned that they may have to wait in the event of an emergency as the province's 911 service operator has just a 'fraction of the dispatchers needed' working this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man charged after 44 arsons in Alberta Avenue area
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area.
-
Heads up, homeowners: Property taxes are due today
Residents who don't pay by the end of Thursday will be charged a five per cent penalty on Friday, the city wrote in a release.
-
Edmonton woman wins $1M lottery
An Edmonton woman plans to buy a new car and travel after she won a million dollars in May.
Windsor
-
Lanspeary Pool not opening this summer
The City of Windsor is keeping a popular pool closed this summer.
-
Deadly rabbit virus expertise offered by UWindsor researchers
University of Windsor researchers are offering their expertise on a deadly virus that has moved into Ontario threatening pet and wild rabbits.
-
'Dangerous misuse of resources': Lakeshore man charged after repeatedly calling 911
A 47-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges after police say he repeatedly called 911.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Environment Canada confirms three tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Gas prices expected to hold steady in Regina on Canada Day: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina and Saskatoon are expected to stay around $2.04 per litre on Canada Day Friday, according to the latest prediction from Gas Wizard.
-
Here's how to stay safe in Sask. lakes this summer
The hot temperatures of Saskatchewan summers often drive people to local lakes to cool off, but experts say there are some tips to keep in mind to stay safe in and around water.
Ottawa
-
Veteran James Topp arrives in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp has started the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
NEW
NEW | Environment Canada confirms three tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Prince Albert police investigate after woman found seriously injured
Prince Albert police found a 23-year-old woman seriously injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in Prince Albert.