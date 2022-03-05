Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 55, with 20 more deaths
COVID-19 related hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Quebec, with a decrease of 55 on Saturday for a total of 1,258.
Intensive care numbers dropped to 78, a decrease of two.
As hospitalizations decline, the province says it plans to remove face mask requirements as of mid-April.
Twenty new deaths were reported in the province.
Of the new hospitalizations, 51 patients are older than 60, with 28 of them triple-vaccinated, nine double-vaccinated, one who received a single dose, and 11 unvaccinated. Two patients have an unknown vaccination status.
There are 22 patients below age 59. Five are triple-vaccinated, five are double-vaccinated, two have received one dose of the vaccine, four are unvaccinated and one has an unknown vaccination status.
Three children between the ages of five and 11 are in hospital, while two children below age four were admitted.
As for ICU patients, three are triple-vaxxed, two are double-vaxxed, and one is unvaccinated.
According to public health officials, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 14.7 times more likely to end up in the ICU.
CASES AND VACCINATIONS
The Health Ministry recorded 1,210 new cases of the virus, though these numbers are much lower than the actual number of infections as PCR testing remains limited to vulnerable and priority groups.
The province is currently monitoring 480 outbreaks.
Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid tests so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.
Quebec logged 6,335 more third doses of the vaccine. To date, 91 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose, 87 per cent have received two and 52 per cent have received three.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
Live updates: UN committed to scaled-up humanitarian efforts
The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
Toronto FC voices support for war-torn Ukraine ahead of home opener
'Stand With Ukraine' was the message on the BMO Field video board before Toronto FC's home opener against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility
A remarkable jump in fuel prices Friday is causing pain at the pumps for people in every Maritime province.
London
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in London-Middlesex Sunday
Strong winds are expected to sweep through southern Ontario Sunday with possible thunderstorms in London-Middlesex.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
-
Toronto firm is investing in Northern Ontario town
A Toronto based development company called K-P-G-I says it has a vision for the town of Cochrane and the future as a modern hub for sustainability.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man is running for Ukraine
Jackson Taylor of Sault Ste. Marie says he’s running 800 kilometres to Toronto to assist Red Cross relief efforts for Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation
Lethbridge police say a 58-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that operated out of a north-end home.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Traffic delays expected along highways due to demonstration
The OPP is warning motorists to expect delays on highways due to a slow moving demonstration planned in the area.
Vancouver
-
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
Making dumplings helps mother and daughter cope with Alzheimer's, realize restaurant dream
Tarn Tayanuth's fondest memory of making meals while growing-up in Thailand is not eating the food; it's lighting the fire to cook it.
Edmonton
-
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
-
Oilers still thinking playoffs with hot Canadiens looming
Back home from a middling road trip, the Edmonton Oilers must find a way to consistently stay sharp.
-
'You want to do something to help': Art exhibition supporting Ukrainian community
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is hosting an art exhibition to support the Ukrainian community.
Windsor
-
'It’ll be good to bang against other teams': Two Windsor athletes travelling to Colombia for wheelchair rugby competition
Wheelchair Rugby Canada is participating in the 2022 WWR Americas Championship in Medellin.
-
Wind gusts of 100km/h possible in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a warm but windy weekend in Windsor-Essex with strong winds expected Sunday.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school
A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.
Regina
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
-
Regina sees record home sales for the month of February
The city of Regina saw a record number of residential home sales for the month of February, with 261 properties sold last month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa march expresses solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
A community coalition held a rally in downtown Ottawa Saturday to encourage the community to 'say no to hate and yes to community care and solidarity' following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Saturday, hospitalizations up slightly
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital and a slight increase in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa and region
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'