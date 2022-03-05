Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 55, with 20 more deaths

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Quebec, with a decrease of 55 on Saturday for a total of 1,258.

Intensive care numbers dropped to 78, a decrease of two.

As hospitalizations decline, the province says it plans to remove face mask requirements as of mid-April.

Twenty new deaths were reported in the province.

Of the new hospitalizations, 51 patients are older than 60, with 28 of them triple-vaccinated, nine double-vaccinated, one who received a single dose, and 11 unvaccinated. Two patients have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 22 patients below age 59. Five are triple-vaccinated, five are double-vaccinated, two have received one dose of the vaccine, four are unvaccinated and one has an unknown vaccination status.

Three children between the ages of five and 11 are in hospital, while two children below age four were admitted.

As for ICU patients, three are triple-vaxxed, two are double-vaxxed, and one is unvaccinated.

According to public health officials, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 14.7 times more likely to end up in the ICU.

CASES AND VACCINATIONS

The Health Ministry recorded 1,210 new cases of the virus, though these numbers are much lower than the actual number of infections as PCR testing remains limited to vulnerable and priority groups.

The province is currently monitoring 480 outbreaks.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid tests so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

Quebec logged 6,335 more third doses of the vaccine. To date, 91 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose, 87 per cent have received two and 52 per cent have received three.