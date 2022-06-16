Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 4, ICU numbers up by 5

The Quebec government logged nine new COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total deaths in the province to 15,523 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by four, with 64 new entries and 68 discharges; 1,004 people are currently occupying beds.

Intensive care numbers jumped slightly to 27, with five entries and no discharges.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,486 healthcare workers are absent from work for reasons related to the virus.

CASE NUMBERS

Quebec also reported 812 new positive PCR tests, although this number does not accurately reflect the infection rate as PCR testing is not available to the general public.

In addition, 323 positive rapid tests were self-declared.

Public health is currently monitoring 136 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province's health-care workers administered 5,056 new shots of the vaccine, it was also reported Thursday.

The lion's share of those -- over 3,500 shots -- were fourth doses, mostly given to seniors.

However, nearly 700 were third doses given to people between ages 18 and 59, groups that have been lagging in the all-important third dose, which provides crucial protection against Omicron and newer variants.

Quebec has seen a total of 19,990,065 doses given since the vaccination campaign began.