MONTREAL -- For the second day in a row, Quebec reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases when the health ministry said 1,171 more people have tested positive for the virus.

It is the highest daily increase in cases since April 30 when the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported the same number of new cases.

Of the new cases, 714 people were unvaccinated, 12 received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days prior and 445 were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to testing positive.

The health ministry says you are 3.7 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 if you are not vaccinated and 1.7 times more likely if you've received one dose.

There are currently 667 active outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The province also recorded three new deaths and hospitalizations dropped by one.

Of the 20 patients who checked into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, seven were unvaccinated and 13 received both doses of vaccine more than seven days prior to checking into the hospital. There are five more people in intensive care wards than there were 24 hours for a total of 48.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's vaccination rate remains at 84 per cent for those who have received a first dose, and 81 per cent for those who have received both doses.

Health-care professionals administered 14,057 more doses to children aged five to 11 received, and there are now 29,876 in that age group who have got their first jab.