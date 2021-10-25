MONTREAL -- A coroner's inquest into a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the pandemic's first wave is hearing from a handful of witnesses this week before it concludes.

The inquiry into the Residence Herron was expected to finish in late September after hearing from the families of some of those who died.

But coroner Gehane Kamel elected to call additional witnesses this week because she said weeks of testimony had left her with too many unanswered questions.

The inquiry has heard that when health officials were called to help at the Dorval, Que., care home in late March 2020, they found patients in deplorable conditions.

But other witnesses have said health authorities did not move quickly enough to bring resources and help to the understaffed private care home, which has since closed.

Among the witnesses heard today was a former complaints commissioner predating the pandemic and a nursing coordinator who worked at the home into March 2020, both referenced in previous testimony.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 25, 2021.