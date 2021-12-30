Quebec has once again broken its daily COVID-19 record, reporting 14,188 new infections Thursday.

Premier François Legault is expected to make an announcement related to the pandemic at 5 p.m., with La Presse suggesting a three-week curfew may be implemented.

Since spring 2020, 586,607 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 488,030 who have recovered from the disease.

Of the new cases Thursday, 11,262 people (75.8 per cent) were double vaccinated when they received their positive test result, 2,324 people (18.4 per cent) were unvaccinated or received one dose of vaccine less than two weeks prior and 602 (5.7 per cent) received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior.

Quebec says 6,482,389 people are double-vaccinated and 1,572,754 are unvaccinated.

There are now 1,497 active COVID-19 outbreaks and the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 86,866 active cases, an increase of 8,651.

The province also recorded nine new deaths, bringing the total to 11,711 since March 2020.

HOSPITALIZATIONS SURGING TOWARDS 1,000

Hospitalizations increased by 135 on Thursday with 229 more people checking in and 94 discharged.

There are now 939 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 138 people in intensive care wards; an increase of 16.

Of the new patients, 122 were double vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior to being admitted, 102 were unvaccinated or received one dose of vaccine less than two weeks prior and five patients received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior.

VARIANT AND VACCINE TRACKER

The INSPQ reported that 10 more Delta variant cases were detected (32,834 total) and 156 more Omicron variant cases were recorded (3,679 total).

Provincial health care professionals administered 95,538 more doses of vaccine, including 88,651 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 14,995,780 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 249,360 Quebecers received a dose of vaccine out of province.