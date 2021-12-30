The Quebec government is expected to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation amid growing infection rates.

Premier François Legault is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Thursday, accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and National Public Health Director Horacio Arruda.

The belief is that the premier could reintroduce stricter restrictions, including a potential three-week-long curfew, according to La Presse.

If so, this would be the province's second mandated curfew. Depending on the region, the last curfew was in effect as of either 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

It was lifted on May 28 due to growing vaccination numbers across the province.

Wednesday, Quebec recorded 13,149 new COVID-19 infections, with hospitalizations increasing by 102 people -- a total of 804 patients receiving care.

Seven more were admitted to the ICU, a total of 122, and 10 more people died, a total of 11,702 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.