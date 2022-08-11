Quebec Conservative Party courts anglophones with new candidate in D'Arcy-McGee

Quebec Conservative Party (QCP) leader Éric Duhaime was in an affluent Hampstead neighbourhood Thursday to introduce his new candidate, a strong opponent of Bill 96 who says funding for the Dawson College expansion is a priority.

Bonnie Feigenbaum will be the candidate in the D'Arcy-McGee riding for the Oct. 3 election.

The predominantly English-speaking Liberal stronghold includes parts of Outremont, Westmount, Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead, a city that is landlocked in the City of Montreal.

The 53-year-old, who teaches marketing at McGill and Concordia universities, was a city councillor from 2005 to 2015 and was, until recently, a member of the D'Arcy McGee Liberal Association.

