Quebec concludes a framework agreement described as historic with the Innu of Pessamit

On Thursday, the Quebec government signed a framework agreement with the Pessamit Innu Council concerning wind power development.

The agreement, described as historic, is accompanied by a $45 million envelope to be used to "promote the economic and social development" of the Innu community near Baie-Comeau.

Premier François Legault was accompanied on the occasion by Pessamit Chief Marielle Vachon, Minister Ian Lafrenière and the President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, Michael Sabia.

Together, they said they wanted to build a partnership that would benefit both the Innu community and Quebec.

The parties have been at loggerheads ever since Hydro-Québec built several hydroelectric plants and dams in Pessamit.

The community has taken legal action against the company and the government.

The framework agreement stipulates that these lawsuits will be put on hold for two years, during which time the government will not address the issue of raising the level of the Manicouagan reservoir.

"This is an historic agreement", said Vachon on Thursday. "The agreement sets out the parameters that will guide negotiations towards a final agreement."

While he acknowledged that there is still some "mistrust" within the Pessamit community, Legault said he hoped that the sum of $45 million would be seen in the meantime as a "gesture of good faith."

"It's a gesture we're making and it will be up to the Band Council to decide what to do with that amount. We have been told that there is a real urgency to act to improve living conditions," he said.

He highlighted the work of the women of Pessamit.

"I must say that the fact that the majority of the members of the Band Council are women has something to do with the fact that we are seeing this reconciliation," said Legault.

For his part, Sabia said that the framework agreement signed on Thursday marked "the beginning of a new era."

"It is a step towards the kind of partnership we want to build with all the Indigenous communities across Quebec, partnerships based on recognition, respect and dialogue," he said. "Our agreement gives us the opportunity to begin discussions on wind turbines (...) with the Pessamit community, and these discussions will enable us to define the best projects together."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2024.