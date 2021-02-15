Quebec comedian Mike Ward's case will come before Canada’s Supreme Court on Monday. He's appealing a hefty fine for jokes he made 10 years ago which some call offensive.

Quebec's highest court already upheld a human rights tribunal's ruling requiring the comedian to pay damages to Jeremy Gabriel, a singer who has a disability.

Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial deformities. He became a celebrity in Quebec after he sang with Celine Dion and for the Pope.

During shows between 2010 and 2013, Ward joked he thought Jeremy Gabriel had a terminal illness and people were only nice to him because he would soon die. Ward then joked that after he realized the child was not going to die, he tried to drown him.

The 2016 Human Rights Tribunal ruling ordered Ward to pay $35,000 in moral and punitive damages to Gabriel based on those comments.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the Tribunal’s ruling last November, finding Ward’s comments about Gabriel's disability compromised the young performer's right to safeguard of his dignity.

Singer Jeremy Gabriel

The court ruled Ward’s comments could not be justified, even in a society where freedom of expression is valued.

In a 2-1 decision, the court said "comedians must nevertheless realize that artistic freedom isn't absolute and they are, like all citizens, responsible for the consequences of their actions when they exceed certain limits."

The Supreme Court will have to determine whether freedom of expression protects artistic discourse as much as political discourse. Supreme Court justices will also have to decide whether mocking personal characteristics amounts to discrimination.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. WIth files from the Canadian Press.