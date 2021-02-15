MONTREAL -- Quebec comedian Mike Ward's case comes before Canada’s Supreme Court today. He's appealing a hefty fine for jokes he made 10 years ago and which some call offensive.

Quebec's highest court already upheld a human rights tribunal's ruling requiring the comedian to pay damages to Jeremy Gabriel, a singer who has a disability.

Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial deformities. He became a celebrity in Quebec when, as a child, he sang with Celine Dion and for the Pope.

In shows between 2010 and 2013, Ward joked he thought Gabriel had a terminal illness and people were only nice to him because he would soon die. Ward then joked that after he realized the child was not going to die, he tried to drown him.

The Supreme Court will have to determine two things after Monday's hearing: does freedom of expression protect artistic discourse as much as political discourse? And also, does mocking personal characteristics amount to discrimination?

Ward's attorney, Julius Gray, was the first to present his case, saying that Gabriel was not the target of Ward’s jokes. Instead, he said that Ward was trying to be intentionally taboo.

“[Gabriel had] no right not to be offended,'' said Gray. “Mocking doesn't deprive someone of a service or a right.''

“One could argue that Mike Ward offered equality to Jeremy Gabriel,” said Gray.

“Come on,” interrupted Judge Russell Brown. “Don't go that far. We are not talking about Galileo or Salman Rushdie. He's not a hero.”

“We're talking about someone who said he tried to drown a 13-year-old who has a physical disability,” added Judge Sheilah Martin.

In 2016, Quebec's Human Rights Tribunal ordered Ward to pay $35,000 in moral and punitive damages to Gabriel based on his comments against the singer.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the Tribunal’s ruling last November, finding Ward’s comments about Gabriel's disability compromised the young performer's right to safeguard his dignity.

Singer Jeremy Gabriel

The court ruled Ward’s comments could not be justified, even in a society where freedom of expression is valued.

In a two-to-one decision, the Quebec court said "comedians must nevertheless realize that artistic freedom isn't absolute and they are, like all citizens, responsible for the consequences of their actions when they exceed certain limits."

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. WIth files from the Canadian Press.